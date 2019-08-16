Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiBuild reaches record numbers in Wellington

Friday, 16 August 2019, 8:34 am
Press Release: The Wellington Company


Over 200 potential KiwiBuild buyers entered the ballot for 44 KiwiBuild apartments in Wellington’s Monark development, making it the most popular KiwiBuild ballot to date. The Wellington Company and KiwiBuild are now working with them to finalise their purchases.

The apartment development by The Wellington Company will deliver 93 high quality homes in the central Wellington suburb of Mt Cook, bringing much-needed affordable homes to the capital.

Managing Director of The Wellington Company, Ian Cassels, says the heightened interest is a testament to the city itself. “Wellington is an extremely attractive place for people to build their lives, and we’re seeing this reflected across the housing market.” said Cassels.

“For the new generation of first-home buyers coming through, KiwiBuild is helping to make the start of their home-ownership journey in Wellington more accessible.”

Monark Development Director, Earl Hope-Pearson, attributes the popularity of the project to a number of factors. “It’s the unique combination of a fantastic city-fringe location, the heavily discounted price, Wellington’s significant housing demand and delivery by a trusted developer.”

Should any ballot winners choose not to move forward with their purchase, KiwiBuild will redraw the ballot for that home to offer other entrants an opportunity to buy.

The Monark development has a mix of KiwiBuild and open-market apartments. A limited number of open-market apartments in the development remain available to purchase.

