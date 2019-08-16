Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - August 16, 2019

Friday, 16 August 2019, 9:00 am
XE Morning Update

The Kiwi opens at 0.6445

The Kiwi continues to consolidate, with the market starting to look towards the Fed’s decision next month. Taking a leaf out of the RBNZ, the market is now pricing in a 42% chance of a 50 basis point cut out of the Fed, with a least 25 basis points all but confirmed. There is even talk of 75 points not being beyond the realm of possibility. Still a lot of water to go under the bridge before we get to the meeting, but it is looking like a live one.

Out of Europe, in something that has lead the EUR to be the worst performer, the ECB’s Rein has come out saying it Is better to overshoot on stimulus than undershoot. This really seems to be the prevailing view amongst central bankers, but it is something I would question. They are all of the view that it is fine if inflation is higher than target, as they can just raise rates to quell it. I would argue this is not so easy in a recession, with unemployment at 10% and inflation at 10%, raising rates to stop that is going to cause a lot of pain. For now though, memories are short, and “this time is different”.

US and European Equity markets are mixed- Dow 0.47%, S&P 500 +0.28%, FTSE -1.13%, DAX -0.70%, CAC -0.27%, Nikkei -1.21%, Shanghai +0.25%.

Gold prices are higher, up 0.9% trading at $1,532 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are off, down 0.8% trading at $54.64 a barrel.

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

