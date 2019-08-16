Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Motorola Solutions appoints new business leader

Friday, 16 August 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Motorola

Motorola Solutions appoints new business leader for Australia and New Zealand


Con Balaskas succeeds Steve Crutchfield as Managing Director
Crutchfield takes expanded Asia Pacific government and public safety role
Focus on mission-critical voice, video and software solutions continues

MELBOURNE, Australia – August 16, 2019 – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today appointed Con Balaskas as its new Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Balaskas replaces Steve Crutchfield who will remain with Motorola Solutions in an expanded government and public safety leadership role serving the Asia Pacific region.

In a distinguished 20-year career with Motorola Solutions, Balaskas has held multiple senior positions and played a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of the company’s managed services business.

“Con has led some of Motorola Solutions’ largest and most complex projects including the planning and delivery of our significant public safety programs in Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia,” Crutchfield said.

“His strong relationships with Motorola Solutions’ customers and team members throughout Australia and New Zealand will serve him well in his new role.”

Balaskas also chairs Motorola Solutions’ Inclusion and Diversity Council which continues to make the company a better, fairer and more inclusive to work. Earlier this year the company earned its first certification as an Employer of Choice from Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

Effective immediately, Balaskas will lead Motorola Solutions’ Australia and New Zealand Senior Leadership Team while continuing to lead the company’s Solutions team.

Balaskas described Australia and New Zealand as technologically mature markets and early adopters of advanced innovations.

“Public safety and enterprise organisations in this region are committed to innovation and open to exploring new solutions and ideas.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our strong partnerships with local customers and channel partners to co-develop highly advanced voice, video and software solutions,” Balaskas said.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Motorola on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 