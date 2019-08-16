Motorola Solutions appoints new business leader

Motorola Solutions appoints new business leader for Australia and New Zealand





• Con Balaskas succeeds Steve Crutchfield as Managing Director

• Crutchfield takes expanded Asia Pacific government and public safety role

• Focus on mission-critical voice, video and software solutions continues



MELBOURNE, Australia – August 16, 2019 – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today appointed Con Balaskas as its new Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Balaskas replaces Steve Crutchfield who will remain with Motorola Solutions in an expanded government and public safety leadership role serving the Asia Pacific region.



In a distinguished 20-year career with Motorola Solutions, Balaskas has held multiple senior positions and played a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of the company’s managed services business.

“Con has led some of Motorola Solutions’ largest and most complex projects including the planning and delivery of our significant public safety programs in Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia,” Crutchfield said.

“His strong relationships with Motorola Solutions’ customers and team members throughout Australia and New Zealand will serve him well in his new role.”

Balaskas also chairs Motorola Solutions’ Inclusion and Diversity Council which continues to make the company a better, fairer and more inclusive to work. Earlier this year the company earned its first certification as an Employer of Choice from Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

Effective immediately, Balaskas will lead Motorola Solutions’ Australia and New Zealand Senior Leadership Team while continuing to lead the company’s Solutions team.

Balaskas described Australia and New Zealand as technologically mature markets and early adopters of advanced innovations.

“Public safety and enterprise organisations in this region are committed to innovation and open to exploring new solutions and ideas.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our strong partnerships with local customers and channel partners to co-develop highly advanced voice, video and software solutions,” Balaskas said.



