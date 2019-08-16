Qatar Airways named official airline partner of Eden Park

New strategic partnership demonstrates the airline’s ongoing commitment to the New Zealand market



15 August 2019

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Today Qatar Airways announces a new strategic partnership with Eden Park, the stadium where some of New Zealand’s most memorable rugby moments have been witnessed.

Eden Park is the country’s largest stadium and home to some of the world’s best rugby and cricket showcases. It is also Auckland’s premier venue for other major national events and functions. Qatar Airways will now be the stadium’s official airline partner, signalling the airline’s ongoing commitment to the New Zealand market. The integrated partnership encompasses a range of initiatives including branding and member offers as well as cultural, charitable and philanthropic initiatives.

Qatar Airways Senior Manager for Australasia, Adam Radwanski, says, “We are honoured and proud to be part of Eden Park’s family of Icon Partners. This sterling partnership is a fitting match for Qatar Airways that celebrates the sporting passion and fellowship. It is set to elevate both our brands on the global stage, especially with sporting fans in New Zealand and beyond.”

With 116 years of history, Eden Park plays an integral role in the local community and this new partnership will allow Qatar Airways to engage directly with Kiwi fans. There is potential for the partnership to evolve over the next three years as Eden Park prepares to launch a range of tourism experiences including Staydium Glamping, zipline, and rooftop tours.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says it’s an invaluable opportunity to partner with a brand known globally: “Eden Park has a long association with high-quality brands who align with our values, behaviours and customer service standards. We look forward to working closely with Qatar Airways to find more opportunities for our teams to collaborate for the benefit of our community.”

Earlier this year, Qatar Airways introduced its award-winning, patented Qsuite Business Class to New Zealand. With this latest announcement, the airline further cements its dedication to New Zealand travellers.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The airline has recently launched an array of exciting new destinations, namely Rabat, Morocco; Izmir, Turkey; Malta; Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; and Mogadishu, Somalia. The airline will add Langkawi, Malaysia and Gaborone, Botswana to its extensive route network in October 2019.

Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’ and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

About Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft.

Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry's first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.

Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.

Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 160 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.

Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system offers passengers up to 4,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more. Passengers flying on Qatar Airways flights served by its B787, B777, A350, A380, A319 and select A320 and A330 aircraft can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the award-winning airline’s on-board Wi-Fi and GSM service.

Qatar Airways proudly supports a range of exciting international and local initiatives dedicated to enriching the global community that it serves. Qatar Airways, the official FIFA partner, is the official sponsor of many top-level sporting events, including the FIFA 2022 World Cup, reflecting the values of sports as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline’s own brand message - Going Places Together.

Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world’s leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 160 key business and leisure destinations globally on more than 250 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, 16 Boeing 777 freighters and five Airbus A330 freighters.

About Eden Park

New Zealand’s national stadium, Eden Park, is a globally-iconic arena, located in central Auckland.

Eden Park Trust operates as a statutory not-for-profit body corporate, registered as a charitable trust with the Charities Commission. From its beginnings as a cricket ground in 1903, Eden Park became the primary venue for major summer and winter sport in Auckland when in 1913, the owner, Auckland Cricket, leased winter use of the ground to Auckland Rugby.

Its rich history and profile is unmatched by any other stadium in the country. Most notably remembered for hosting the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup Finals, Eden Park remains the home of both Auckland Cricket and Auckland Rugby as it has been for more than a century.

Each year, more than half a million sports and entertainment fans from around the world visit Eden Park. The stadium successfully hosts sell-out crowds of up to 50,000 on match days and hosts more than 1,000 non-match day functions per year.



