Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Compare recognised for excellence

Friday, 16 August 2019, 2:43 pm
Press Release: NZ Compare


NZ Compare recognised for excellence in the Westpac Auckland Business Awards

NZ Compare were delighted to be shortlisted as Finalists in an amazing 3 categories for the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019. NZ Compare were shortlisted for:

- Best Emerging Business

- Excellence in Customer Service Delivery

- Excellence in Strategy and Planning

Established in 2016, NZ Compare was created from the belief that the process of researching broadband providers, power companies and financial products can be too difficult, time consuming and confusing. They are the power behind comparison sites like Broadband Compare, Power Compare and Money Compare.

"We were inspired to create NZ Compare to create a fair, informative and helpful solution for New Zealanders who were struggling to understand which company offered the best product and service," says Gavin Male, CEO and Co-founder of NZ Compare. "We work in partnership with NZ service providers to offer our customers a comprehensive choice of plans that they can compare side-by-side to make an informed choice about which is best for them. "

NZ Compare believe that fair, easy-to-use comparison services should be available to everyone to help them make fully informed choices when choosing broadband, power, financial services and more.

Male says "Planning and strategy have been the foundation of our phenomenal growth to date. In 2018, a record 900,000 New Zealanders used our suite of websites to inform their decisions when buying broadband, power, and financial services. We look set to break the million mark in 2019! Our remarkable growth to-date show the value we deliver to the New Zealand public."

Being shortlisted in the Excellence in Customer Delivery category, was a high point, as this has been a particular area of development and investment for NZ Compare. In today’s marketplace with new technologies and more choices than ever, it can be hard to keep pace. Developing an optimal customer delivery model both on and off-line has been a priority in 2019.

Male says, "We continue to put significant resource into making sure that it’s as easy as possible to compare plans and switch online. We have also developed a specialised Customer Support team to help customers the ‘old fashioned’ way over the phone. Our team members specialise in understanding individual needs, and help customers overcome choice paralysis by guiding them through the process of choosing and signing up for a new plan."

NZ Compare was among a number of companies that were recognised for their business excellence at a special evening organised at the Okahu Event Centre by the Auckland Chambers of Commerce. The function was well attended by entrants from a wide variety of businesses. Winners will be announced at a gala evening on 31 October at The Cordis Hotel in Central Auckland.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 