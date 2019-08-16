NZ Compare recognised for excellence



NZ Compare recognised for excellence in the Westpac Auckland Business Awards

NZ Compare were delighted to be shortlisted as Finalists in an amazing 3 categories for the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019. NZ Compare were shortlisted for:

- Best Emerging Business

- Excellence in Customer Service Delivery

- Excellence in Strategy and Planning

Established in 2016, NZ Compare was created from the belief that the process of researching broadband providers, power companies and financial products can be too difficult, time consuming and confusing. They are the power behind comparison sites like Broadband Compare, Power Compare and Money Compare.

"We were inspired to create NZ Compare to create a fair, informative and helpful solution for New Zealanders who were struggling to understand which company offered the best product and service," says Gavin Male, CEO and Co-founder of NZ Compare. "We work in partnership with NZ service providers to offer our customers a comprehensive choice of plans that they can compare side-by-side to make an informed choice about which is best for them. "

NZ Compare believe that fair, easy-to-use comparison services should be available to everyone to help them make fully informed choices when choosing broadband, power, financial services and more.

Male says "Planning and strategy have been the foundation of our phenomenal growth to date. In 2018, a record 900,000 New Zealanders used our suite of websites to inform their decisions when buying broadband, power, and financial services. We look set to break the million mark in 2019! Our remarkable growth to-date show the value we deliver to the New Zealand public."

Being shortlisted in the Excellence in Customer Delivery category, was a high point, as this has been a particular area of development and investment for NZ Compare. In today’s marketplace with new technologies and more choices than ever, it can be hard to keep pace. Developing an optimal customer delivery model both on and off-line has been a priority in 2019.

Male says, "We continue to put significant resource into making sure that it’s as easy as possible to compare plans and switch online. We have also developed a specialised Customer Support team to help customers the ‘old fashioned’ way over the phone. Our team members specialise in understanding individual needs, and help customers overcome choice paralysis by guiding them through the process of choosing and signing up for a new plan."

NZ Compare was among a number of companies that were recognised for their business excellence at a special evening organised at the Okahu Event Centre by the Auckland Chambers of Commerce. The function was well attended by entrants from a wide variety of businesses. Winners will be announced at a gala evening on 31 October at The Cordis Hotel in Central Auckland.

