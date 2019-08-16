Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ngāi Tahu Holdings Chief Executive resigns

Friday, 16 August 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Ngai Tahu

Friday, 16 August 2019


Ngāi Tahu Holdings Chief Executive Mike Sang has today announced his resignation, after nearly seven years in the role and a decade working for the iwi.

Mr Sang will remain Chief Executive until 20 March 2020, to allow time for a recruitment process to take place and a smooth transition to new leadership.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working for Ngāi Tahu and have had a great team behind me the whole time. In particular, I am immensely proud of the steps we have taken to ensure the core Ngāi Tahu values of kaitiakitanga and manaakitanga are being woven throughout all our businesses,” says Mr Sang.

“I’m looking forward to a bit of time out at the end of March to spend time with my whānau before I explore governance opportunities.”

Ngāi Tahu Holdings Chair Mark Tume says Mike Sang has made a remarkable contribution to the iwi and this will continue to be felt for years to come.

“Our asset base has seen strong growth during this time. This is a result of strategic leadership, clear thinking and excellent execution by Mike and the team.”

“His impact on the organisation goes far beyond the balance sheet. He has helped steer us towards more sustainable and values-led practices, and built strong relationships at all levels of the organisation.”

“We will begin the recruitment process in due course, but for now we want to focus on acknowledging all that Mike has achieved. He will be greatly missed but we wish him and his whānau all the very best.”

Mr Sang joined Te Rūnanga Group as General Manager – Service Delivery in 2009, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu in July 2011 to oversee a review of governance and financial strategy. He became Chief Executive of Ngāi Tahu Holdings in January 2013.

ENDS

