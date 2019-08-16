Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cruise value to NZ showing massive growth

Friday, 16 August 2019, 4:28 pm
Press Release: NZ Cruise Association


The value of cruise to New Zealand is climbing more quickly than other sectors of tourism, with new figures showing a massive climb of 28% in the 2018-19 season.

Official figures released by Stats NZ today show cruise is now worth $570 million a year to New Zealand.

The New Zealand Cruise Association says the statistics also show that the benefits of cruise are spread around the country, with Tauranga and Dunedin showing strong growth, as well as Auckland.

“I am delighted we have this invaluable data proving the strength and positive economic impact of the New Zealand cruise sector. This is wonderfully reassuring in light of the overall softening of our tourism sector, demonstrating how resilient cruise is and how important it is to our entire country,” NZCA Chair Debbie Summers says.

The statistics are timely ahead of NZCA’s 2019 Conference, to be held on 22-23 August, in Auckland’s Aotea Centre.

For more details on the cruise statistics, go to:
https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/cruise-ship-numbers-and-spend-swell

