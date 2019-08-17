Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

This Side up Becomes IAB Awards Finalist

Saturday, 17 August 2019, 5:20 pm
Press Release: This Side Up


This Side up Becomes IAB Awards Finalist in Two Categories Including NZ Digital Agency of the Year

Indie media agency This Side Up is through as a finalist in two categories at the IAB Awards, 2019, including the coveted NZ Digital Agency of the Year Award, where they are up against much bigger competitors OMD and MBM.

“It might not seem like much but this is actually a huge deal for Independent New Zealand agencies everywhere,” says Steve Crowe, This Side Up Managing Director. “The way I describe it, we’re in the vanguard of what’s possible.”

The agency, which has around ten staff, is through in the NZ Digital Agency of the Year category, and also Best Use of Search Engine Marketing. Both are sponsored by Google.

“I’m just ecstatic about the team’s achievements,” Crowe says. “We feel pretty validated about the quality of our work as there were a record number of entrants this year, so to make finalists in two categories is really saying something.”

Crowe says being finalists is vindication for the way in which the agency does business. “We’re a lean team that has always punched above our weight and produced really excellent work. Now the rest of New Zealand is going to get a chance to see that.”

Crowe puts the agency’s finalist berths down to ten years of experience, great people and culture, the development of a well-oiled operation, and the deployment of innovative and cutting edge techniques. “All of it means phenomenal results for our clients. Who, to be fair, are also pretty stoked with this result.”

Crowe says he’d really like to thank the agency’s clients who have helped and encouraged them on to such good work. “They pay the bills but it’s so much more than that, isn’t it? They put total trust in us and our recommendations to perform on their behalf.”

Crowe says the agency would also like to thank the judges, and looks forward to rubbing shoulders with the rest of the industry on Award show night, August 29. “Bring it on.”


ENDS

