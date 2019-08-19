Police officer, psychologist, top job searches



There’s a strong theme of supporting and caring for New Zealanders in the latest search data from the Careers.govt.nz website.

Police officer, nurse and paramedic all ranked highly in searches.

Secondary school teacher and early childhood teacher also featured in the top ten.

In order, the most frequently searched jobs across the country in the period April 1 – June 30 are (movement from previous quarter in brackets):

Police officer (no change)

Psychologist (Up one)

Registered nurse (Down one)

Secondary school teacher (No change)

Paramedic (Up three)

Accountant (Down one)

Aeroplane pilot (No change)

Early childhood teacher/kaiako (Up three)

Architect (Up four)

Flight attendant (down four)

“The wide range of roles – from architect to aeroplane pilot – that visitors to the site are searching for shows the need to have a tertiary education system that supports and guides them,” said Tim Fowler, Chief Executive of the Tertiary Education Commission.

“The Government’s vocational education reforms will enable learners to study and train for careers, as well as upskill and broaden their knowledge and experience.

“Our workforce is changing and will continue to do so, so it’s essential we have a tertiary education system geared towards learners, and that keeps New Zealand at the forefront of world economy.”

The Government announced its extensive reform of vocational education on August 1. More details can be found here.



ends

© Scoop Media

