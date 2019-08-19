We’re more than just pensions

The New Zealand Anglican Church Pension Board announced today it is adopting the trading name of Anglican Financial Care / Te Maru Mihinare.

Chairman of the Board The Very Reverend Lawrence Kimberley said “Te Maru Mihinare” means a place of shelter or safety in the Anglican Church. That meaning sits well with our organisation’s purpose and vision, which is to strive for our clergy’s financial peace of mind, an ever increasing challenge in today’s world.”

Anglican Financial Care has been serving the clergy and lay workers of the Anglican Church and the wider Christian community in New Zealand for almost 50 years. These days the organisation provides a lot more than just pensions and the new name reflects the wider range of services and support now offered.

Anglican Financial Care’s Chief Executive Mark Wilcox said “Our core vision ‘ethical at heart’ means our approach to our services goes well beyond having an ethical investment policy. We apply Christian values to the way we conduct our business and interact with our members and others. It’s the way we’ve always done it, it’s part of our DNA.

The concept underlying the new logo is that the different coloured fish emphasise the organisation’s belief that while the individual is part of a bigger group they are still recognised as an individual.

Through its various funds, Anglican Financial Care provide pensions to retired clergy, health grants for retired clergy and their spouses, and welfare financial assistance to clergy and their dependents in need. They also provide mortgages for clergy and other Christians for residential housing, the Christian KiwiSaver Scheme for Christians and employees of Christian organisations, and investment management services to Churches and other Christian organisations. Totals funds under management at 30 June 2019 were $215m.

