Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

We’re more than just pensions

Monday, 19 August 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: Anglican Financial Care

The New Zealand Anglican Church Pension Board announced today it is adopting the trading name of Anglican Financial Care / Te Maru Mihinare.

Chairman of the Board The Very Reverend Lawrence Kimberley said “Te Maru Mihinare” means a place of shelter or safety in the Anglican Church. That meaning sits well with our organisation’s purpose and vision, which is to strive for our clergy’s financial peace of mind, an ever increasing challenge in today’s world.”

Anglican Financial Care has been serving the clergy and lay workers of the Anglican Church and the wider Christian community in New Zealand for almost 50 years. These days the organisation provides a lot more than just pensions and the new name reflects the wider range of services and support now offered.

Anglican Financial Care’s Chief Executive Mark Wilcox said “Our core vision ‘ethical at heart’ means our approach to our services goes well beyond having an ethical investment policy. We apply Christian values to the way we conduct our business and interact with our members and others. It’s the way we’ve always done it, it’s part of our DNA.

The concept underlying the new logo is that the different coloured fish emphasise the organisation’s belief that while the individual is part of a bigger group they are still recognised as an individual.

Through its various funds, Anglican Financial Care provide pensions to retired clergy, health grants for retired clergy and their spouses, and welfare financial assistance to clergy and their dependents in need. They also provide mortgages for clergy and other Christians for residential housing, the Christian KiwiSaver Scheme for Christians and employees of Christian organisations, and investment management services to Churches and other Christian organisations. Totals funds under management at 30 June 2019 were $215m.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Anglican Financial Care on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 