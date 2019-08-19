Paul Barnes appointed as new CEO of FoxPlan Ltd

Paul Barnes has been appointed as CEO of Wellington financial firm FoxPlan Ltd.

Paul started with the firm in 2012 before being appointed as Managing Director in 2017.

“I am delighted to be appointed to the role of CEO. I look forward to driving FoxPlan through a period of major regulatory disruption and achieving our ambitious growth targets. I want to thank the board for their consideration in my appointment” said Paul Barnes.

Paul will be responsible for managing the 5-year transition period as FoxPlan adapts to its new business structure and management team. Paul will also be responsible for ensuring FoxPlan’s smooth transition to the new licensing requirements set by the Financial Markets Authority.

“Our goal is to continue to grow FoxPlan to a nationwide financial planning services company. With our focus on automation, technology, partnerships and people, I am confident we will achieve this.”

“Paul brings fresh energy and vision to FoxPlan in his new role as CEO. I am very pleased to know the company I founded will continue to thrive under his leadership” said FoxPlan founder and former chair John Killick.

FoxPlan Board Chair Heather Roy said the board was delighted to appoint Paul as CEO.

“His experience within the firm and dedication means that he is the right person to lead FoxPlan through its transitionary period and to achieve the growth targets we have set,” she said.

“The board and I would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to John Killick for his work as [outgoing] Chief Executive.”.



