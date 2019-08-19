Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Soon to be vacant medical centre for sale has potential

Monday, 19 August 2019, 10:53 am
Press Release: Bayley's Real Estate


The land and buildings which have housed the only full-service medical centre in the Waikato township of Paeroa have been placed on the market for sale or lease.

The purpose-built premises at 15 Princes Street is one block back from Paeroa’s central business district and was the former location for a doctors’ surgery, dentistry rooms, pharmacy laboratory, community and mental health services – with six tenancies occupying the site when it was previously at full capacity.

Tenants within the building had included, Paeroa Medical Group, Pimenov Dentist, Pathlab Waikato, Paeroa Pharmacy, Waikato District Health Board (WDHB) Mental Health and WDHB Community Health – all of which have either relocated to new premises elsewhere in Paeroa, or are moving out over the coming few months this year.

Now the 1,211 square metres of freehold land and soon to be vacant 610 square metre commercial building at 15 Princes Street are being marketed for sale or lease by negotiation through Bayleys Waikato. Salesperson Josh Smith said the property had a 100 percent new build standards rating.

“The building is literally a turn-key location which will be ‘ready to go’ for a new medical practitioner, professional tenant, or developer when the last few remaining tenants have relocated,” said Mr Smith.

“The interior lay-out comprises a reception area, a range of offices and/or consulting rooms, and staff facilities.

“Centrally located, 15 Princes Street is easily accessible for service users - with a carpark behind the building for eight vehicles and parking on the street. It could also be repurposed into motel-style accommodation.”

Mr Smith said the building was constructed about 25-years ago in a floor plate which had the potential to be reconfigured into an open-plan commercial space or repurposed into motel accommodation. The address is zoned commercial 8A under the Waikato District Council plan.

