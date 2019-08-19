XE Data Update - NZ Producer Price Index

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs.



Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

"Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can't use it for food production, which is why we need to act now."



Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise 'editing' of genes, has concluded it's time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there's an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing...



