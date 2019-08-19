XE Data Update - NZ Producer Price Index
The NZ Q2 Producers Price Index (PPI) for has just been released.
The PPI came in better than expected.
NZ PPI Q2 (compared with Q1):
PPI Inputs
+0.3% Consensus -0.9%
PPI Outputs +0.5% Consensus -0.5%
The NZD is little moved in immediate response.
Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade auction results will be released early Wednesday morning, followed by NZ Q2 Retail Sales Friday.
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD
0.6420 / 0.6445
NZDAUD 0.9465 / 0.9490
NZDEUR 0.5780 / 0.5805
NZDGBP 0.5275 / 0.5300
NZDJPY 68.30 / 68.55
