Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar range-bound as global growth jitters increase

Monday, 19 August 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 19 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar is sticking to a tight range as global growth concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

The kiwi was trading at 64.31 US cents at 8am in Wellington from 64.27 cents in New York on Friday. The trade-weighted index was at 71.54 from 71.49.

US data was disappointing Friday, with housing starts down 4 percent in July and the preliminary August release of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment down 6.3 points to 92.1.

However, sentiment may be helped after US President Donald Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow talked down fears of an economic slowdown Sunday. “I don’t see a recession at all,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

Kudlow also said trade deputies from China and the US would speak within 10 days and “if those deputies meetings pan out...we are planning to have China come to the USA” to advance negotiations, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, headlines that the German government is ready to deliver fiscal stimulus by boosting deficit spending should a recession hit saw the bund selloff on Friday, and added to fears that economies globally are slowing.

ANZ senior economic Miles Workman said that given the German economy already contracted in the second quarter and forward looking indicators are soft “it’s no wonder recession fears are elevated.”

He noted that New Zealand has plenty of fiscal headroom should the government choose to use it. “With a few recession warnings now being triggered across the globe, now seems like a good time to start planning on how best to deliver,” he said.

Looking ahead, markets will be watching for today’s BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index followed by minutes from the US Federal Reserve Wednesday in the US.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 94.64 Australian cents from 94.78, at 52.93 British pence from 52.91, at 58.00 euro cents from 57.94, at 68.48 yen from 68.39 and at 4.5297 Chinese yuan from 4.5276.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 