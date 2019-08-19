Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RUSH appoints new Chairman, Bruce Cotterill

Monday, 19 August 2019, 11:49 am
Press Release: Rush

August 19th 2019


Auckland-based design tech studio, RUSH has announced today the appointment of their new Chairman, Bruce Cotterill.

Cotterill is currently the Chairman of listed property investor Asset Plus and Swimming New Zealand. He is a director of law firm, Duncan Cotterill, and accounting services firm, Nexia NZ.

His executive career included roles as CEO of real estate group Colliers International in both Australia and New Zealand, magazine publisher ACP Media, sports apparel manufacturer Canterbury International and Yellow Pages Group NZ.

Speaking of the appointment, CEO of RUSH, Pavan Vyas, said that the company has gone through an exceptional growth curve in the last 2 years and now was the right time in the company's history to add top-tier director level leadership to help the team focus on the future.

With the recruitment of an executive leader and director like Cotterill, RUSH will gain exceptional guidance, challenge and a framework for solid governance at the board level.

“Undergoing a thorough selection process and being well-connected in the NZ business ecosystem, we had the pleasure of meeting some exceptional candidates. Bruce has worked with us on our strategy and planning throughout our progression, so it’s great to have someone who understands RUSH and the continuity that allows.”

“He brings a unique commercial perspective to the room, with such an extensive background in global enterprise. We are incredibly delighted to have Bruce on board and we look forward to getting stuck into future planning.”

RUSH is pleased to have settled on a new Chairman, after the previous Chair, Ray Thomson, sadly passed away suddenly last year.

“Ray was a big believer that it would be necessary to round out our board with independent leadership to help us grow when the time was right, and this is the first important step.”

Cotterill said that he is excited to be working with the RUSH team. He hasn't chaired a business quite like RUSH, but he likes the enormity of the challenge of taking them from where they are, to achieve much bigger things on a global stage.

“These guys are outstanding at what they do, and they deliver real value for their clients. One of the things that really stood out for me was their commitment to their purpose of design technology with corporate partners to better serve humankind. No one else I have come across is driving this thinking and it’s a very stimulating group to be a part of. I am looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

