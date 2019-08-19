Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZTE And Whanganui Iwi Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai

Monday, 19 August 2019, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Expo 2020

The indigenous environmental ethos of kaitiakitanga will be the underlying theme of New Zealand’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, inspired by the world-first legal status accorded to the Whanganui River.

In 2017 the Whanganui River was recognised as a living entity, called Te Awa Tupua, by virtue of innovative legislation that obligates the government, local authorities and all communities of the River to work together under Tupua Te Kawa, the innate values of Te Awa Tupua. These values encapsulate Whanganui Iwi kaitiakitanga.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and Whanganui Iwi, via its governance entity Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, have signed a memorandum that acknowledges the mana (status) and integrity of Te Awa Tupua, ahead of the development of the New Zealand pavilion experience in Dubai.

Themed Care for People and Place; the pavilion is based on the deep connection between people and the natural world which lies at the core of the kaitiakitanga ethos.

New Zealand’s Commissioner General for Expo 2020 Dubai, Clayton Kimpton says, “We are humbled to include, on behalf of all New Zealanders, a universal story inspired by the example of Te Awa Tupua.”

“At Expo 2020 we will show our country as a contemporary, forward-thinking nation that has come full circle to recognising that values such as kaitiakitanga are at the heart of caring for people and place. The interplay of values, business, technologies and creative storytelling, will provide an engaging and inspirational platform for New Zealand to speak to the world.”

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Chair, Gerrard Albert, says “Te Awa Tupua heralded a paradigm shift toward recognising we are part of the natural environment. We are sharing the provenance of Te Awa Tupua to guide what we want be a confronting and life affirming experience for those visiting the New Zealand pavilion.”

“We are awakening as a nation to both domestic and global realities, so the story needs to cover the journey we’ve taken as a nation to arrive at this point and the journey ahead of us.”

A series of business events and an entertainment and cultural programme are being developed to enhance the New Zealand pavilion and participation at Expo 2020.

Expo 2020 runs for six months from October 2020.

[ENDS]


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Expo 2020 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 