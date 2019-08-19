Leading Auckland SEO Company Opens New Office



Leading Auckland SEO Company Opens New Office

Auckland-based SEO company Clickthrough Digital Ltd will be expanding their reach into Takapuna with the opening of a new office.

In August 2019, Clickthrough Digital Ltd opened its new office in the B:Hive, Takapuna. B:Hive, located at Smales Farm, 72 Taharoto Road, is a hub for innovation and some of the best workplace technology for business growth. It boasts flexible partitioning systems, an attractive exterior, and convenient access for businesses who work with visiting customers on a daily basis.

Clickthrough’s Chief Motivator, Glen Maguire, says their new office will complement their three others in Wellington and Auckland.

“Our decision to move to Takapuna was based on our desire to work somewhere at the pointy end of innovation, as well as with flexibility to grow and meet customer demand.

“We can’t wait to continue helping our new and existing clients with search engine optimisation, social media marketing, training courses, and more, in Auckland, Wellington, and throughout New Zealand and the world.”

Glen also wishes to assure customers that the move to B:Hive will not impact daily operations. He says: “We are fully dedicated to providing a seamless service throughout all of our offices with minimal, if any, disruption.”

If you would like to know more about Clickthrough Digital Ltd’s services or their new location, get in touch today. Email hello@clickthrough.co.nz or phone 0508 254 258.

About Clickthrough

Clickthrough is a digital services provider, boasting over ten years in the industry. They offer a range of custom training courses, SEO, Adwords training, reporting and CRO, social media marketing, web copywriting, Google Analytics, and more.

