Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown to the 2019 Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year

Monday, 19 August 2019, 4:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Wine

Following six regional finals throughout June and July, the countdown is on to the 2019 Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year National Final. Six finalists from around the country will take part in this prestigious competition on Monday 26th August at Te Awa winery in Hawke’s Bay.

The national finalists are: Jake Dromgool from The Landing, Northland; Nick Putt from Villa Maria, Hawke’s Bay; George Bunnett from Craggy Range, Wairarapa; Ben Richards from Indevin, Marlborough; Zoe Marychurch from Pegasus Bay, Waipara & Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago

Throughout the day they will be tested on everything a Viticulturist needs to know to run a successful vineyard. Being the national final there will of course be a few curve balls thrown in as well as the popular BioStart Hortisports race at lunchtime when the contestants go head to head amongst the vines.

They have already handed in their AGMARDT project as part of the build up to the national final which involved writing a biosecurity plan for their vineyard.

Their final challenge will be to deliver a speech on Wednesday at Bragato, the New Zealand wine industry’s national annual conference. The winner will then be announced at the Bragato conference dinner on Thursday 29th August 2019.

Winning the coveted title of Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year is a goal many young vits set themselves. It’s a tough competition, so to win is no easy feat and the rewards are high. Taking out the title really spurs on the winner’s career. They also win an amazing prize package of a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis Travel Grant, Bahco golden secateurs, a leadership week and cash. There is also a cash prize for the best AGMARDT project and presentation.

The winner will also go on to represent the wine industry in the Young Horticulturist of the Year Competition in November.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 