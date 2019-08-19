Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar drifts lower ahead of central bank talk-fest

Monday, 19 August 2019, 8:27 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar drifts lower ahead of central bank talk-fest

By Jenny Ruth

Aug. 19 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar drifted lower despite a mildly positive tone to sentiment once Asian trading kicked in.

The kiwi was trading at 64.17 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 64.31 cents at 8am. The trade-weighted index was at 71.38 points from 71.54.

“There are no real drivers," says Mike Shirley, a dealer at Kiwibank. "The kiwi seems to be adrift. In fact, everything looks to be adrift” until the end of the week, he says.

The Federal Reserve hosts its annual shindig for central bankers at Jackson Hole in Wyoming later this week. Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday is eagerly awaited to see whether he will stick to the characterisation of last month’s rate cut, the first since the GFC, as a kind of insurance policy to keep the US economy growing, or whether it was the start of a serious bout of rate-cutting.

It’s highly unusual for any central bank to move key rates in either direction just once.

The market appeared to shrug off positive news over the weekend that Germany is likely to loosen the fiscal purse-strings for some infrastructure spending. The People’s Bank of China also announced a key interest rate reform that will lower corporate borrowing costs.

The market also shrugged off a leaked British government memo outlining the chaos a no-deal Brexit would wreak on everything from the cost of food to the availability of medicines and cause severe disruption to ports.

Newly minted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a leading Brexit supporter and has promised to get the country out of the European Union during his first 100 days in office. Other parliamentarians are plotting ways to block a no-deal exit.

Shirley says the market has also shrugged off the “head in the sand stuff” coming from US officials over the weekend denying that there are any signs of a recession hitting the world’s largest economy.

“The market seems to have ignored all of that, so far at least, and is just drifting." The market remains vulnerable to headlines and tweets, he added.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 94.60 Australian cents from 94.64, at 52.78 British pence from 52.93, at 57.85 euro cents from 58.00, at 68.25 yen from 68.48 and at 4.5216 Chinese yuan from 4.5297.

Wholesale interest rates bounced off their record lows. The New Zealand two-year swap rate edged up to a bid price of 0.9350 percent from Friday’s close at 0.9156 and the 10-year swap rate rose to 1.2225 percent from 1.1750.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 