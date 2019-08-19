Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares gain on tweaked earnings outlooks

Monday, 19 August 2019, 9:00 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares gain as tweaked earnings outlooks boost A2, weigh on Fletcher

By Paul McBeth

Aug. 19 (BusinessDesk) - New Zealand shares snapped a six-day decline, rising ahead of a flurry of company results this week as investors adjusted their earnings expectations to the benefit of A2 Milk and detriment of Fletcher Building.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index increased 47.12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 10,702.48. Within the index, 23 stocks rose, 23 fell, and four were unchanged. Turnover was $128.3 million.

The domestic corporate earnings season picks up speed this week with blue-chip stocks including Mercury NZ, A2, Fletcher, Spark New Zealand, Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport scheduled to report.

A2 led the market higher, up 3.4 percent at $16.23 on a volume of 807,000 shares, ahead of its 90-day average of 716,400. The milk marketing firm is scheduled to report on Wednesday, and Forsyth Barr analysts are predicting a near-60 percent gain in annual profit.

"People are coming back into the stock on an upgrade from one of the brokers," said Shane Solly, a portfolio manager at Harbour Asset Management. "There's a bit of earnings result tweaking going on."

Synlait Milk, which supplies A2, rose 0.3 percent to $9.38. Fonterra Shareholders' Fund units fell 1.1 percent to $3.50.

Fletcher, which reports the same day as A2, was the most heavily traded stock on a volume of 4 million shares, well up on its 1.05 million average. It fell 1.6 percent to $4.45. Solly said there were a few brokers who were "pointing at the potential for a little bit of weakness."

Of other upcoming major results, Mercury declined 0.2 percent to $4.94, Spark increased 1.5 percent to $4.04 on a volume of 2.6 million, Air New Zealand rose 1.1 percent to $2.75 in light trading of 264,000 shares, and Auckland Airport decreased 0.6 percent to $9.60.

Property For Industry rose 1.7 percent to $2.335 with 1.2 million shares changing hands, the most since Nov. 7. The real estate investor reported a 57 percent increase in first-half profit, underpinned by increased property revaluations.

NZX-listed company earnings have largely met expectations, with firms adopting a cautious outlook against the backdrop of a slowing local economy and lingering uncertainty in global trade. However, investors responded positively to US President Donald Trump's comments that he planned to talk to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, very soon.

Solly said that optimism among investors helped lift global bond yields, which hit record lows last week, and noted that some yield stocks gave up some of their recent gains today. Chorus fell 1.7 percent to $5.15, Meridian Energy was down 1.7 percent at $4.67 and Vital Healthcare Property Trust slipped 1.5 percent to $2.58.

Kiwi Property Trust rose 0.6 percent to $1.62 on a volume of 3.9 million shares and Infratil was up 0.4 percent at $4.68 on a volume of 3.2 million. Of other stocks trading on volumes of more than a million shares, SkyCity Entertainment Group advanced 0.8 percent to $3.87 and Goodman Property Trust increased 0.7 percent to $2.14.

Sky Network Television fell 0.8 percent to $1.23. The pay-TV operator today said the issue price for the equity component of its US$40 million RugbyPass acquisition was $1.24 per share. The RugbyPass vendors will end up with 25.1 million shares, or 6.1 percent of the enlarged company.

Z Energy fell 0.8 percent to $6.61 ahead of tomorrow's release of a draft study into fuel pricing by the Commerce Commission. The transport fuels firm will hold a conference for investors later in the day.

NZX declined 1.6 percent to $1.20 ahead of tomorrow's listing of Napier Port. The partial privatisation was oversubscribed at $2.60 a share and is the second initial public offering after a two-year drought. Cannasouth, which raised $10 million at 50 cents a share in June, fell 1.4 percent to 34.5 cents.

Tourism Holdings reported the day's biggest decline, down 2.6 percent at $3.77 on a volume of 163,000, down on its three-month average of 175,800. Pushpay Holdings fell 1.9 percent to $3.09.

The Local Government Fund Agency's 2021 bond paying annual interest of 6 percent was the most traded debt security on a volume of 320,000. The notes closed at a yield of 1.14 percent, up 2 basis points.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 