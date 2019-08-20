Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mercury rises to challenge with strong FY2019 result

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 8:53 am
Press Release: Mercury Energy

20 August 2019 – Mercury produced a strong result under unusual weather and market conditions in its financial year to 30 June 2019, Chief Executive Fraser Whineray said today.

Announcing Mercury’s annual results, Mr Whineray said that the overall performance of the business was even more pleasing than last year’s record earnings, as Mercury executed a number of key strategic moves to position the company for long-term sustainable growth.

Financial year milestones included: the sale of Mercury’s Metrix smart metering business for $272 million; the announcement of a major refurbishment programme for its Karapiro hydro station; consolidation of three Auckland premises into one new Auckland office in Newmarket; the roll-out of a new customer IT platform (SAP Commerce Cloud); and the announcement of the construction of Mercury’s first wind farm, at Turitea near Palmerston North.

Operating earnings (EBITDAF) of $505 million were down 11% (FY2018 $566 million), impacted by early wet weather across the Waikato catchment giving way to an acutely dry period from September. Annual hydro generation of 4,006GWh was in line with the company’s long-term average but was 941GWh down on the record established last year.

Annual geothermal generation set a record, reaching 2,896GWh, coinciding with record high annual spot prices caused in part by gas supply and thermal generation constraints from October 2018.

“Making the most of the challenging hand dealt by Waikato catchment inflows and elevated spot pricing required a very strong performance from generation and wholesale markets teams in FY2019,” Mr Whineray said.

“Our assets were prudently managed through challenging weather and wholesale market conditions. High geothermal availability (97.7%), as the only renewable energy source that is not weather dependent, maximised the opportunity of historically high spot prices.”

Mercury reduced retail acquisition activity and focused on customer value and loyalty as retail margins contracted with elevated spot prices and ongoing high levels of retail competition.

Mercury’s record profit of $357 million was up $123 million on the prior year’s record, as the company benefited from lower interest costs as historic hedges matured, and from the gain on sale of its Metrix smart metering business. As with the prior year, there were no impairments recorded.

Financial Results

FY2019FY2018FY2017FY2016FY2015
EBITDAF ($M)505566523493482
NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ($M)35723418416047
UNDERLYING EARNINGS AFTER TAX ($M)161198176152145
FULLY IMPUTED ORDINARY DIVIDEND (CENTS PER SHARE)15.515.114.614.314.0
FULLY IMPUTED SPECIAL DIVIDENDS (CENTS PER SHARE) 5.0 7.5
UNIMPUTED SPECIAL DIVIDEND (CENTS PER SHARE) 4.0
SHARE BUYBACK ($M) 50
ELECTRICITY GENERATION (GWh)6,9027,7047,5336,8426,536

Dividend

Mercury Chair Joan Withers announced a final ordinary dividend of 9.3 cents per share, fully imputed. This brings our total ordinary dividend to 15.5 cents per share, fully imputed, up 2.6% on FY2018. It is Mercury’s 11th consecutive year of ordinary dividend growth.

“Our underlying performance and the bold and carefully considered moves we have executed successfully are all indicators that Mercury is well positioned for growth in a dynamic market,” Mrs Withers said.

Total shareholder returns (TSR) of 42.5% included significant share price appreciation, which valued the company at $6.3 billion at financial year end, compared with $4.6 billion at the same time last year.

FY2020 Guidance

EBITDAF guidance is $485 million for FY2020, based on forecast mean hydro and geothermal generation (~ 6,620GWh). This guidance is subject to any material events, significant one-off expenses or other unforeseeable circumstances including hydrological conditions.

FY2020 ordinary dividend guidance has been issued at 15.8 cents per share, a 2% increase on FY2019.

Mercury will continue to provide updates of its mid-point estimate of full-year hydro generation with its quarterly operating statistics.

Outlook

Mr Whineray said that Mercury anticipates solid long-term demand growth as renewable electricity’s advantages are increasingly unlocked through technology advances in applications such as transport and industrial heat, and as consumers demand cheaper, cleaner, locally generated and low-carbon sources of energy to power their lives.

“We will continue to explore inspiring ways to encourage the transition to electrified transport for the long-term benefit of the country as well as our owners.”

ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Mercury’s mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand’s leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long-term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Mercury Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 