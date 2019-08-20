Christchurch veggie box delivery launches to support youth



Cultivate Christchurch’s new Veggie Subscription is now live and the first deliveries of high quality local produce will be happening on Wednesday August 21.

Cultivate grows the freshest greens, herbs and gourmet vegetables in the city, currently offered to local chefs in the Central City. The new subscription service matches this produce with selected seasonal ranges from local growers around the region and makes it available online for the general public.

Deliveries are available in the central city during the midweek and Cultivate’s Peterborough Urban Farm will also be a collection point for those in the area. “We hope to add more collection points around the central city, starting with groups of people ordering in the different offices in the CBD,'' says Co-founder, Bailey Peryman.

All proceeds from the new venture will go towards empowering young people through employment. Fiona Stewart, also a Cultivate Co-founder, says their team is “blown away by the response to our recent call for help. Our latest youth intern has been offered a job interview, volunteers have come forward and some much needed donations came through too”.

The Veggie Subscriptions are part of a plan to make quality local produce available to Canterbury families through and be a service that will help us fund more youth internships. “Growing the business side of Cultivate is all about how we can sustainably support our city’s youth,” says Peryman.

“Part of this is also about creating a local supply of nutrient-rich produce to support healthy families and communities,” which both Fiona and Bailey say is a core purpose of Cultivate alongside supporting young people.

Those wanting to sign-up can do so by heading to Cultivate’s website - www.cultivate.org.nz. The Peterborough Urban Farm is also open every Thursday to the public to join in working alongside the rest of the community. This includes lunch at 1pm and all people are welcome.



