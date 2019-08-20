Nominations are opening for Central Lakes Trust elections
20th AUGUST 2019
Nominations are opening for the Central Lakes Trust elections.
“Every three years, we, as a community get to vote on who will represent us and serve on the Board of Central Lakes Trust,” says Trust Chair, Linda Robertson.
The Board of Central Lakes Trust is comprised of five publicly elected trustees alongside three appointed trustees. The term of office is three years and the maximum period a trustee can serve is nine years.
“This year will see considerable change in the Board for the Trust, as four of our trustees are mandated to retire, having served on the Board for nine years,” she says.
Candidate evenings are being held over the next few weeks throughout the district. “The evenings will give anyone who is interested in standing a good idea about what the Trust does and what being a trustee involves,” Linda Robertson says.
“If you think you have the skills to join a forward-thinking team of trustees, and are thinking of standing for election, then you are invited to attend one of the candidate evenings,” she says.
The Trust plays an important role in our community, with over $388 million in assets, including 100% ownership of Pioneer Energy Ltd, and distributing over $8 million annually to charitable causes. “We are proud to make a major difference in our community, and if you would like to be a part of this, this is a great time to step forward and seek election,” she says.
Teviot Valley When 6pm, Tuesday 20 August 2019
Where Council Chambers, Roxburgh Service Centre, 120 Scotland Street
Wanaka When 6pm, Monday 26 August 2019
Where Summit Room, Edgewater Hotel, 54 Sargood Drive
Arrowtown When 6pm, Thursday 29 August 2019
Where St John's Presbyterian Community Church Hall, 26 Berkshire Street
Alexandra When 6pm, Wednesday 4 September 2019
Where Alexandra Community House, 14/20 Centennial Avenue
Queenstown When 6pm, Tuesday 10 September 2019
Where Ruma Wai Kahu conference room, The Rees Hotel, 377 Frankton Road
Cromwell When 6pm, Thursday 12 September 2019
Where CLT Boardroom, 190 Waenga Drive
RSVP Phone 0800 00 11 37 or email info@clt.net.nz
Key Dates
• Nominations open - Thursday 22 August 2019
• Candidate information is available here https://www.clt.net.nz/elections
• Nominations close - 12 noon, Thursday 3 October 2019
• Voting papers delivered - Thursday 31 October 2019
• Voting closes - 12 noon Friday 22 November 2019
