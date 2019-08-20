Nominations are opening for Central Lakes Trust elections



20th AUGUST 2019



Nominations are opening for the Central Lakes Trust elections.

“Every three years, we, as a community get to vote on who will represent us and serve on the Board of Central Lakes Trust,” says Trust Chair, Linda Robertson.

The Board of Central Lakes Trust is comprised of five publicly elected trustees alongside three appointed trustees. The term of office is three years and the maximum period a trustee can serve is nine years.

“This year will see considerable change in the Board for the Trust, as four of our trustees are mandated to retire, having served on the Board for nine years,” she says.

Candidate evenings are being held over the next few weeks throughout the district. “The evenings will give anyone who is interested in standing a good idea about what the Trust does and what being a trustee involves,” Linda Robertson says.

“If you think you have the skills to join a forward-thinking team of trustees, and are thinking of standing for election, then you are invited to attend one of the candidate evenings,” she says.

The Trust plays an important role in our community, with over $388 million in assets, including 100% ownership of Pioneer Energy Ltd, and distributing over $8 million annually to charitable causes. “We are proud to make a major difference in our community, and if you would like to be a part of this, this is a great time to step forward and seek election,” she says.



Teviot Valley When 6pm, Tuesday 20 August 2019

Where Council Chambers, Roxburgh Service Centre, 120 Scotland Street

Wanaka When 6pm, Monday 26 August 2019

Where Summit Room, Edgewater Hotel, 54 Sargood Drive

Arrowtown When 6pm, Thursday 29 August 2019

Where St John's Presbyterian Community Church Hall, 26 Berkshire Street

Alexandra When 6pm, Wednesday 4 September 2019

Where Alexandra Community House, 14/20 Centennial Avenue

Queenstown When 6pm, Tuesday 10 September 2019

Where Ruma Wai Kahu conference room, The Rees Hotel, 377 Frankton Road

Cromwell When 6pm, Thursday 12 September 2019

Where CLT Boardroom, 190 Waenga Drive

RSVP Phone 0800 00 11 37 or email info@clt.net.nz



Key Dates

• Nominations open - Thursday 22 August 2019

• Candidate information is available here https://www.clt.net.nz/elections

• Nominations close - 12 noon, Thursday 3 October 2019

• Voting papers delivered - Thursday 31 October 2019

• Voting closes - 12 noon Friday 22 November 2019

