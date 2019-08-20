Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Singapore Airlines moves a vote of confidence in Wellington

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington


Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes the news that Singapore Airlines is introducing one of the world’s most modern aircraft to its Wellington-Melbourne-Singapore service.

"This is a real vote of confidence in Wellington and its ability to draw tourists, and will be of huge benefit to regional companies doing business in Asia," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"But it even goes further than that because Singapore is a key link on to Europe, so companies working up there will also benefit.

"This follows the announcement last month that Singapore Airlines will increase the service to five times a week from January.

"Clearly, it’s working for them to have made this investment.

"It’s certainly working for Wellington. For example, it’s estimated that in the three years since Singapore Airlines have been coming here there has been a 35% increase in Asian tourists, much of it I suspect due to the airline promoting Wellington across its network.

"That’s exposure Wellington would not otherwise have had, and upgrading to the Airbus A350-900 with its premium economy and state-of-the-art entertainment system is likely to boost that even further."

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business Central - Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Māui And Hector’s Dolphins: WWF/Industry Counter Offer On Threat Management Plan

Forest & Bird says WWF-NZ's plan for protecting Māui dolphins is based on testing unproven methods on a species that is almost extinct, and is urging the Government to reject the proposal. More>>

ALSO:

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 