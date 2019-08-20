Alphacert And Refinitiv Joining Forces

Alphacert And Refinitiv Joining Forces to Enable High-Quality Decision-Making

Auckland, New Zealand. 20 August 2019. Investment data management platform provider AlphaCert has joined forces with global financial markets data provider Refinitiv to offer exciting new data management solutions to the Australian and New Zealand investment management sectors.

“AlphaCert’s collaboration with Refinitiv brings together two world leading platforms for investment data management and market data provision," says AlphaCert CEO Phil Pietersen. "By integrating Refinitiv with AlphaCert, customers get access to high quality data to enable the best possible investment decision support.”

‘’Refinitiv‘s market data helps our customers to enrich their data from custodians and other sources within the AlphaCert platform,’’ says Phil.

‘’Enriched data allows investment managers to more accurately gauge their exposure to, for example; certain countries, currencies, markets, regions, and asset types.”

‘’In terms of fixed income securities, analytics data including powerful ESG data from Refinitiv can enrich the data investment managers receive from the custodian bank, and will enable them to gain greater insight into data valuation points.’’

“For Refinitiv’s customers, AlphaCert provides a platform for integrating their investment management data with Refinitiv’s comprehensive market data to create a single source of truth. Refinitiv customers can also look forward to benefitting from ongoing research and development into visualisation and graph databases by AlphaCert which utilises the vast knowledge graph dataset available.’’

Phil says Refinitiv and AlphaCert are committed to, ‘’a relationship that delivers high quality, trusted data, powerful analytics and decision support that results in a better experience for our Australian and New Zealand customers. Both companies are committed to helping their customers gain greater insight into their data, exposures and risks, so they can make the best investment decisions possible.’’

ABOUT ALPHACERT

AlphaCert is an enterprise data management platform delivering a trusted source of investment management data and powerful analytics for the investment management sector. A flexible investment data management platform for multi-billion dollar funds, the AlphaCert platform provides validated, trusted investment data faster than mature systems from global vendors. We put our customers in control – so they have the confidence to make the best investment decisions every day.



