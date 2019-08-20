Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Metlink welcomes purchase of Mana Coach Services

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Metlink

Metlink welcomes news today that Transdev Australasia have agreed terms to acquire Mana Coach Services.

The agreement, subject to regulatory approvals, means Transdev will be responsible for the 66 buses and Metlink bus services that will continue to be operated by Mana in the Wellington Region.

Barbara Donaldson, chair of Greater Wellington’s sustainable transport committee, says the move is positive for the region’s public transport network.

“Transdev know the unique challenges of operating in our region, the topography, the growth and what customers expect in terms of services,” said Cr Donaldson.

Cr Donaldson also thanked the current owners of Mana Coach Services for their outstanding service and commitment to customers over the years.

“The team at Mana have been a genuine asset to Wellingtonians and an integral part of the new network,” added Cr Donaldson.

Mana Coach Services is one of Metlink’s four bus operators.

Transdev has been Metlink’s rail operator since 2016.

