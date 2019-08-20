Transdev to Acquire Auckland And Wellington Bus Businesses

Transdev to Acquire Bus Businesses in Auckland And Wellington

20 August 2019 – Melbourne

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services.

The move, which is subject to regulatory approvals, signifies Transdev’s confidence in the public transport sector in New Zealand, as more Kiwis move towards more sustainable forms of transport.

Transdev currently operates train services in Auckland on behalf of Auckland Transport and in Wellington on behalf of the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Transdev Australasia CEO Luke Agati said that the acquisition of these companies provides a great opportunity to strengthen public transport connections in the two cities.

“We aim to offer commuters the best possible transport solutions, and these new acquisitions will mean that we are in a good position to support our clients to improve connections between bus and train services in both Auckland and Wellington,” Mr Agati said.

With its fleet of 145 buses Howick and Eastern Buses currently operates 23 urban routes on behalf of Auckland Transport. Mana Coach Services’ fleet of 66 buses operates services on behalf of the Greater Wellington Regional Council. Both businesses also provide school and general charter services.

Mr Agati said there are no plans to change the management structure or operations of either business, rather the focus would be on ensuring a smooth transition and leveraging best practices from local and global operations.

“We have a long history of engaging and partnering with clients and communities in New Zealand, and our goal for the long term is to build on the good work that is being done and grow the networks in both Auckland and Wellington over time,” Mr Agati added.

The acquisition is Transdev Australasia’s first extension into the New Zealand bus industry, with the mobility provider currently operating bus services in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

[ENDS]

© Scoop Media

