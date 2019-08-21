Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - August 21, 2019

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 8:11 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

NZDUSD 0.6419 0.2%
NZDEUR 0.5782 0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5275 0.0%
NZDJPY 68.22 -0.2%
NZDAUD 0.9472 0.0%
NZDCAD 0.8549 0.2%
GBPNZD 1.8957 0.0%


The NZDUSD opens at 0.6419 (mid-rate) this morning.

Markets continue to trade sideways with investors reluctant to add to their positions ahead of tomorrow morning’s FOMC minutes and the annual meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole.

Investors will look to tomorrow morning’s FOMC minutes for clues as to how aggressively the Fed are likely to cut rates, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the July rate cut as not "the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle" during the post meeting Q&A.

This mornings global dairy trade auction resulted in another slight fall in both volume and milk powder prices with the overall index dipping by 0.2%. A total of 34,410 tonnes were sold under the hammer at an average selling price of $3,255 per tonne. The result was better than expected with the futures pointing to a 2.0% fall following on from a 2.6% fall in prices at the previous auction a fortnight ago.

Political uncertainty is weighing on both the Euro and European equity markets with Italy's Prime Minister Giueseppe Conte announcing he stepping down after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini pushed for a no-confidence vote. In a passing shot Conte said Salvini's decision could bring about institutional and financial uncertainty for Italy.

Global equity are marginally lower, - Dow -0.41%, S&P 500 -0.42%, FTSE -0.90%, DAX -0.55%, CAC -0.50%, Nikkei +0.55%, Shanghai -0.11%.

Gold prices are inching higher, up 0.5% trading at $1,506 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are little changed trading at $56.22 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

Māui And Hector’s Dolphins: WWF/Industry Counter Offer On Threat Management Plan

Forest & Bird says WWF-NZ's plan for protecting Māui dolphins is based on testing unproven methods on a species that is almost extinct, and is urging the Government to reject the proposal. More>>

ALSO:

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 