Fletcher Building returns to profit
Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 8:54 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building
Fletcher Building returns to profit in year of strong
execution
Auckland, 21 August 2019: Fletcher Building
Limited’s FY19 financial results reflect a solid NZ
performance, a return to profitability, and successful
execution of the first year of its five-year strategy aimed
to refocus and grow the business.
Summary:
Revenue
from continuing operations of $8,308 million, up 1% on
FY18
Net Profit After Tax of $164 million, compared
to a loss of $190 million in FY18
Final dividend of
15 cents per share declared, to be paid on 19 September
2019
EBIT before significant items $631 million, up
from $50 million in FY18
Balance sheet materially
strengthened, NZ$300 million share buyback programme
$m Continuing Operations[1]
Total
Operations
FY19 FY18 Var FY19 FY18 Var
Revenue 8,308 8,211 +97 9,307 9,471 (164)
EBIT
before significant
items[2]
549 (29) +578 631 50 +581
NPAT 246 (239) +485 164 (190) +354
EPS
(cps) 28.8 (32.1) +60.9 19.2 (25.5) +44.7
Fletcher
Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “FY19 was an
important transition year for the Company and we made
significant progress on our five-year strategy. Fletcher
Building delivered a solid financial performance for the
year, and I am pleased with the work we carried out to
stabilise and refocus the Company.”
Revenue from
continuing operations of $8,308 million increased slightly
compared to the prior year. Total EBIT before significant
items was $631 million, which was within the Company’s
earnings guidance range and compared to $50 million in the
prior year.
“In New Zealand our core building products
and distributions businesses delivered good results,
maintaining strong market positions and revenues despite
operating in a highly competitive environment. The
Construction division stabilised which led to a return to
profitability, and we are on track to complete the remaining
legacy B+I projects within the provisions we set in February
2018.
In Australia, the performance reflected tough market
conditions, rising input costs and poor operating
disciplines in some areas. Turnaround plans are well
underway to reset these businesses and deliver growth in
FY20.
The Company’s decision to operate in a more
focused geographic footprint led to the sale of
international businesses Roof Tile Group and Formica during
the year. Both sales were completed ahead of schedule and
the proceeds received were above expectations. The sale of
Formica for NZ$1.2 billion materially strengthened the
Company’s balance sheet, we have commenced our NZ$700-800
million debt reduction and will distribute up to NZ$300
million to shareholders through an on-market share
buyback.
The Company reinstated dividend payments during
FY19 with a total dividend for the year of 23 cents per
share which was weighted to the final payment. The final
dividend of 15 cents per share will be paid to shareholders
on 19 September 2019 and will be unimputed and unfranked for
NZ and Australian taxation purposes. The dividend
reinvestment plan will not be operative for this dividend
payment.
“FY19 was a year of solid execution against the
Company’s strategy. We have landed a leaner organisation
and end the year with a more manageable footprint and a
strong balance sheet. Looking ahead, we will drive
performance across the business in
FY20.”
#Ends
