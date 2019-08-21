Fletcher Building returns to profit

Fletcher Building returns to profit in year of strong execution

Auckland, 21 August 2019: Fletcher Building Limited’s FY19 financial results reflect a solid NZ performance, a return to profitability, and successful execution of the first year of its five-year strategy aimed to refocus and grow the business.

Summary:

Revenue from continuing operations of $8,308 million, up 1% on FY18

Net Profit After Tax of $164 million, compared to a loss of $190 million in FY18

Final dividend of 15 cents per share declared, to be paid on 19 September 2019

EBIT before significant items $631 million, up from $50 million in FY18

Balance sheet materially strengthened, NZ$300 million share buyback programme