Uber connects even more communities with six new cities

In October Uber will underline our long term commitment to New Zealand by bringing the Uber platform to Rotorua, Taupo, Napier-Hastings, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Nelson as destinations where you can grab a safe, affordable and convenient ride with Uber.

We’re almost doubling our cities overnight, and bringing more casual earning opportunities for drivers - and more choice for riders.

Technical leap

We’re confident we can make turning on six cities at once work because we’ve got the best technical minds - both homegrown and from around the globe - committed to making the launch a success.

The extension means New Zealand’s tally of Uber connected cities will climb from seven to thirteen. Uber is nearly doubling our city portfolio overnight. It’s a bold, but well researched move designed to create more transport choice while deepening the earning opportunities for New Zealanders on both the North and South islands.

Punching above our weight

Uber is available in 700 cities worldwide and as we continue to mature my international colleagues share my enthusiasm, belief and faith in NZ as a market that can succeed in the world of ridesharing.

We’ve already got six and a half thousand partners in New Zealand, most of them supplementing their income with part time work on the platform. We anticipate more will follow extending further opportunities to even more New Zealanders who are looking for another way to support their families by driving on weekends and in peak tourist seasons.

Early adopters

New Zealand is already leading the way in new modalities, with Wellington the first city in the Asia Pacific to embrace JUMP e-scooters. Now more kiwis will get the chance to get around their cities in a safe and cost effective way.

The six new destinations will support the great work of Uber driver partners already connecting riders in Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown, Hamilton, Christchurch, Tauranga and Dunedin.

