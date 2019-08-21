Vodafone and Umbrellar join forces



One of New Zealand’s leading telcos and Microsoft’s Partner of the Year are joining forces to help New Zealand businesses in their digital transformation.

Vodafone New Zealand and Umbrellar have created a strategic partnership to deliver the acceleration needed by New Zealand companies as they start on the digital transformation journey.

Announcing the partnership at an exclusive CxO event on 15 August, the CEOs of Vodafone and Umbrellar, along with Microsoft New Zealand MD Barrie Sheers, discussed the strength this collaborative relationship brings to the New Zealand business and public sector markets.

Vodafone CEO Jason Paris says the partnership will deliver real value and uplift for Kiwi companies.

“We are seeing an exponential increase in local New Zealand enterprises harnessing the power of cloud services to deliver real value to the business,” he says.

“As Vodafone continues to execute its digital strategy, we are delighted to partner with Umbrellar to provide our business customers access to leading cloud solutions that are driving innovation and business growth throughout the country.”

Umbrellar Group CEO Michael Foley reflected on the game-changing combination of the three companies.

“The recent acquisition of Vodafone by Infratil and Brookfield unleashes New Zealand’s leading telco to drive relevant business solutions, and Microsoft’s global transformation to an open and partner-centric organisation at hyperscale is nothing short of remarkable. Put those two front-foot strategies together with Umbrellar’s born in the cloud approach to cloud adoption and leverage and the possibilities are genuinely exciting.”

Umbrellar’s Head of Cloud, Dave Howden, says the partnership will see the best of both worlds brought together for Kiwi companies.

“Vodafone’s strengths in telecommunications, mobility and modern workplace combined with our deep understanding of the Microsoft Azure platform and the needs of New Zealand companies mean together we can deliver solutions that are right for the New Zealand market. We’re excited to be combining Vodafone’s deep relationships with New Zealand business and our agility as a born in the cloud managed service provider to drive NZ Inc forward.”

With support from Microsoft, the partnership will look to bring new capability and agility to the market, says Vodafone’s Head of Cloud & Partners, Murray Osborne.

“The powerful Microsoft Azure platform capabilities provided through Umbrellar will accelerate the digital transformation for so many of our business customers, unlocking the full potential of the modern workplace. We look forward to working with the Umbrellar team to deliver the benefits of the cloud to all New Zealand businesses,” he says.



© Scoop Media

