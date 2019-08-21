Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebrating a better built New Zealand

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: Commercial Project Awards

Wednesday 21 August 2019

Celebrating a better built New Zealand with Commercial Project Awards

The search is on for New Zealand’s best commercial building project, as entries open for the 2020 New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.

This prestigious awards programme, run by Master Builders are focused on innovation and contribution of the whole project team, rather than just the building itself.

“As the building sector works to lift performance, these awards celebrate the great practice that is already happening,” says Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly. “The news agenda continues to focus on what is going wrong across the sector, but these awards show that there is also a lot going well. The Construction Accord has a goal of restoring confidence, pride and reputation in the sector. These awards are a great place to start.

“Commercial building is becoming more complex by the day. These awards show how the best in the sector are responding. Last year’s entrants showcased innovative approaches to complex site challenges including terrain and geographic issues. We are also seeing greater use of technology to model solutions prior to getting onsite,” says Kelly.

“Sustainability is also becoming a key theme across the sector. We know that globally 60% of landfill comes from building and construction. It is great to see a more long-term focus and growing use of sustainable and recycled materials in these projects.

“The Awards recognise the contribution of the entire team, from architects and engineers to project managers and quantity surveyors. This collaboration is a key part of building these projects and something we need to do more of as a sector.”

The Commercial Project Awards are open to all New Zealand commercial construction project partners, including contractors, architects, quantity surveyors, engineers and property owners.

“We have seen some inventive projects from all over New Zealand enter these awards. Last year’s Supreme Award winner, the PwC Centre on Wellington’s waterfront, entered by L T McGuinness Limited, was the first of its kind to be designed with an isolation foundation to safeguard against earthquake damage. It demonstrated a great level of trust, collaboration and a high standard of workmanship across all trades,” says Kelly.

In 2020, category awards will include Resene Commercial Fit Out Project, Heritage/Restoration Project, Retail Project, CARTERS Commercial Project, Civic Project, Construction Marketing Services Education Project, Industrial Project, the PlaceMakers Tourism and Leisure Project, the Altus Windows Health Project, and the Winstone Wallboards Residential Project.

There are also four value-based awards, with categories ranging from projects under $2 million, through to over $15 million. And along with the Supreme Award, there is the Sustainability Award, Innovation Award, and the Special Awards.

The highest accolade of the Awards – the Platinum Award – is given to an entrant who has won five or more national titles and can only be awarded to an organisation once.

Entries are now open at www.commercialprojectawards.co.nz and close Tuesday 14 October 2019.

The New Zealand Commercial Project Awards are sponsored by Allied Concrete, Altus Windows, CARTERS, Resene, Construction Marketing Services, GIB, and PlaceMakers.

– ENDS –


