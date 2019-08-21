Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Bill could allow fans to watch Rugby World Cup matches

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand


21 August 2019


Hospitality New Zealand is delighted that David Seymour is once again proposing a Bill to remove the ridiculous hurdles being placed on hospitality outlets wishing to screen Rugby World Cup matches for their customers, said Vicki Lee, Chief Executive of Hospitality New Zealand.

The conditions and costs being required to obtain a special licence, such as ticket-only sales, fancy dress, live music, quizzes, guest speakers or themed food, would do nothing to reduce alcohol harm and will simply increase the costs of providing this service to the public. If Mr Seymour’s Bill is successful venues opting to open and screen world cup matches would continue to have the strict conditions around the provision of food and intoxication they always have and the heavy penalties if they get it wrong, concluded Ms Lee.

Many New Zealanders enjoy watching the RWC at their local bars to enjoy and experience the atmosphere and cheer on their favourite teams. Following the success of a similar Bill being passed in 2015, there were many reports in the media about how well behaved the general public were and no serious incidents were reported. The unintended consequences could mean the average kiwi misses out on viewing the games due to not having the technology or connectivity in their homes, and could potentially mean many may drink in an uncontrolled environment with zero regulation which we have seen in the past is the real cause of alcohol related harm.

We understand there is going to be a decision today on this in Parliament, and we are hopeful that the government will make the right decision to support this Bill being passed.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

Māui And Hector’s Dolphins: WWF/Industry Counter Offer On Threat Management Plan

Forest & Bird says WWF-NZ's plan for protecting Māui dolphins is based on testing unproven methods on a species that is almost extinct, and is urging the Government to reject the proposal. More>>

ALSO:

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 