New Bill could allow fans to watch Rugby World Cup matches

21 August 2019



Hospitality New Zealand is delighted that David Seymour is once again proposing a Bill to remove the ridiculous hurdles being placed on hospitality outlets wishing to screen Rugby World Cup matches for their customers, said Vicki Lee, Chief Executive of Hospitality New Zealand.

The conditions and costs being required to obtain a special licence, such as ticket-only sales, fancy dress, live music, quizzes, guest speakers or themed food, would do nothing to reduce alcohol harm and will simply increase the costs of providing this service to the public. If Mr Seymour’s Bill is successful venues opting to open and screen world cup matches would continue to have the strict conditions around the provision of food and intoxication they always have and the heavy penalties if they get it wrong, concluded Ms Lee.

Many New Zealanders enjoy watching the RWC at their local bars to enjoy and experience the atmosphere and cheer on their favourite teams. Following the success of a similar Bill being passed in 2015, there were many reports in the media about how well behaved the general public were and no serious incidents were reported. The unintended consequences could mean the average kiwi misses out on viewing the games due to not having the technology or connectivity in their homes, and could potentially mean many may drink in an uncontrolled environment with zero regulation which we have seen in the past is the real cause of alcohol related harm.

We understand there is going to be a decision today on this in Parliament, and we are hopeful that the government will make the right decision to support this Bill being passed.

