Review of the ASA Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Advertising Standards Authority

Submissions due on the review of the ASA Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code

New Zealanders are reminded the closing date for submissions is 23 August 2019 if they would like to offer their views on the Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code.

The review is part of a regular process to update the ASA Codes.

The Government regulates alcohol advertising through the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act and the ASA codes outline requirements over and above the law to support responsible advertising.

The Codes Committee reviewing the code includes representatives with consumer, health and industry experience.

To assist submitters, a consultation paper including a draft code is available on the ASA website or by contacting the ASA on 0800 234357 or via email.

