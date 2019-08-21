NZ finalists announced for 2019 News Media Awards

NEWSMEDIAWORKS ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR

2019 NEWS MEDIA AWARDS

- Recognising excellence in news publishing across platforms -

NewsMediaWorks today announced the finalists for the 2019 News Media Awards that showcase and celebrate the best professionally generated news content, industry innovations and people that are driving the industry forward across news media publishing.

New Zealand news media publishers scored a total of 25 finalists for 2019.

From a field of 500 entries from New Zealand, Australia and the Asia Pacific region, the awards recognise excellence in news publishing and build on the long heritage of the PANPA Newspaper of the Year Awards and the Advertising and Marketing Awards that have been a highlight of the news publishing calendar since 1969.

The finalists include:

Daily News Brand of the Year – The New Zealand Herald, Stuff (NZ), Herald Sun, The Advertiser, The Age, The Australian and AFR Weekend.

Weekend News Brand of the Year – The New Zealand Weekend Herald, The Age, The Australian Financial Review, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Weekend Australian.

Regional News Brand of the Year – Waikato Times (NZ), Geelong Advertiser, Northern Territory News, The Examiner, The Hobart Mercury, The Land and The Newcastle Herald.

The full list of finalists, across the seven categories of News Brand, Advertising, Marketing, Product Innovation, Photography, Technical and Executive Excellence are available at: https://newsmediaworks.com.au/news-media-awards-2019-finalists-announced/

Commenting on the finalists, NewsMediaWorks CEO, Peter Miller, said: “The judging panel has reported seeing a significant uplift in innovation across our news publishers, which has raised the bar once again for the 2019 awards. It was a hotly contested field which resulted in much debate and deliberation among the judges to agree on the finalists and winners.

“The News Media Awards recognise excellence in the people, the products, the purpose and performance of news media brands today. Excellence that is a key driver of trust in our brands.”

The 2019 News Media Awards gala dinner will be held on September 24th at The Ivy Sydney, at the conclusion of the annual INFORM News Media Summit.

The News Media Awards thanks sponsors Media Super, Norske Skog, AAP, DIC, Ipsos, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Nielsen.

The 2019 categories are:

News Brand Categories

• News Brand of the Year (Daily, Weekend, Regional, Community and Overall winner)

• News Story of the Year

• Newspaper Inserted Magazine

Advertising Categories

• Best Execution of Print Advertising for a Client

• Best Execution of Digital Advertising for a Client

• Best Execution of Native Advertising for a Client

• Best Execution of Integrated Advertising for a Client

• Best Innovation for an Advertising Client

Marketing Categories

• Best Trade Marketing Campaign

• Best Consumer Brand Campaign

• Best Subscriber Acquisition Campaign

• Best Community or Social-Purpose Initiative

Product Innovation Categories

• Best Use of Print

• Best Use of Digital

• Best Use of Mobile

• Innovation of the Year

Photography Categories

• Portrait, Feature or Lifestyle photography

• Sport Photography

• News Photography

• Photographic Essay

Technical Categories

• Best Run of Press

• Print Centre of the Year

Executive Excellence Categories

• Hegarty Scholarship for Best Young Executive (under 35)

• News Media Executive of the Year.

