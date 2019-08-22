Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gull Shakes Up Stagnant Market with Price Drop

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: Gull Petroleum

Gull says it is time to stir things up by giving New Zealand motorists a 10 cent per litre discount.

The last few weeks have seen a stagnant fuel market with very little movement in petrol pricing despite the fall in the New Zealand Dollar.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull remains committed to providing value and the best competitively priced fuel to Kiwi motorists.

“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 22 August 2019 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 23 August 2019.

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the North Island, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)$ 1.947
Force 10 (98)$ 2.097
Diesel$ 1.277

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

AtiamuriOffering the lowest regular petrol (91 octane) price$1.827 per litre
Te KuitiOffering the lowest diesel price$1.217 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.


