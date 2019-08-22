Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Selwood recognised for contribution to infrastructure sector

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 8:33 am
Infrastructure NZ


Last night Stephen Selwood, founding CEO of Infrastructure New Zealand, was recognised for his outstanding service to the infrastructure sector at the 14th annual Building Nations Symposium in Rotorua.

The recognition, sponsored by Macquarie, was given to Stephen at the event’s gala dinner last night, in front of hundreds of leaders from the infrastructure community.

“Stephen has without a doubt had a tremendous positive influence on the infrastructure sector,” says Andrew Stevens, Chair of Infrastructure NZ.

“He used his passion for good policy-making and his talent for communicating ideas to successfully drive some of the most important changes in New Zealand’s infrastructure sector during his 14 years as CEO.

“Stephen has been a thought leader, championing governance reform in Auckland, RMA and planning law reform, promoting alternative funding and financing models, and the creation of an independent government infrastructure body: the newly formed New Zealand Infrastructure Commission/Te Waihanga.

“Stephen appreciates the valuable contribution that infrastructure plays in nation-building and has regularly advocated that the sector should be viewed as a non-partisan and essential feature of a competitive and dynamic country.

“Stephen has led numerous overseas delegations to cities and nations across the globe. Learning from experts across Europe, North America, and Asia, he brought back the best of international experience and combined it with a uniquely NZ Inc. vision to drive policies adapted to New Zealand’s challenges and opportunities.

“Stephen joined the New Zealand Council for Infrastructure Development, as Infrastructure NZ was then known, in 2005 and built it up into the respected and influential organisation it is today.

“Prior to this, he was already influencing infrastructure policy through his 20 years of work at the Automobile Association.

“Stephen has had a strong and positive impact on our industry, and has left an incredible legacy for our new CEO, Paul Blair, to take up and build upon.

“We once again thank Stephen for his many years of service to Infrastructure New Zealand and to the entire sector,” Stevens says.


Find more from Infrastructure NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
