Businesses to benefit from training investment

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: Business NZ


Additional funding to support employer-led training initiatives in literacy and numeracy is welcomed by BusinessNZ, Chief Executive Kirk Hope says.

"It is great to see the Government partnering with industry to provide much-needed skill development for those in the workplace."

Mr Hope says employer-led training provides an important first step into skill development and businesses themselves benefit from improved health and safety, cost savings and staff retention.

"These initiatives often provide opportunities for people to learn and develop within their companies, with many stepping into higher-level roles or learning new skills that will carry them through different jobs and industries."

Mr Hope says for New Zealand to thrive in the future of work, the workforce must be prepared for new technologies and be willing to learn new skills.

Those in the workforce that have challenges with literacy and numeracy will be most at risk as the nature of work changes and demand for new skills increases.

"Strong demand from businesses for these initiatives shows the commitment companies have to helping their staff develop better literacy and numeracy skills. We want to see this increase over coming years as the pace of change increases."

© Scoop Media

