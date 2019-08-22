Domain Name Commission performing well for .nz

Independent review finds Domain Name Commission performing well for .nz

The Domain Name Commission had its first regulatory review, undertaken in 2018-2019 by an independent reviewer David Pickens, published today. The review finds that "there is much for current and past DNCL staff to be proud of".

According to Mr Pickens, DNCL staff are well regarded for their achievements, and there is much optimism with respect to where the DNCL is heading.

"This has been a huge amount of work for Mr Pickens, and we thank him for the thought-provoking report," said DNCL Chair Jordan Carter.

"Since the Domain Name Commission was established in 2002 to regulate the .nz online space, the .nz space has evolved. In today’s online era, the .nz domain is at the heart of New Zealand’s distinctive online world", says Carter.

The Domain Name Commissioner Brent Carey welcomes the review findings. "Mr Pickens’ recommendations will help to ensure we are keeping pace with modern self-regulatory challenges", says Carey.

The report highlights some focus areas for DNCL around information disclosure and tackling domain name abuse.

"The Commission and InternetNZ will be looking to work with others to equip us with the right relationships and tools to help us keep .nz fair and safe for everyone", says Carey.

The Commission has published the full final review today along with its response to the recommendations.

ENDS

Download the Independent Review [pdf]

Download the response from Domain Name Commission Ltd [pdf]

Information on who to contact.

Domain Name Commission Ltd ( www.dnc.org.nz) develops and monitors a competitive self-regulated .nz registrar market, creates a fair environment for the registration and management of .nz domain names and administers an independent .nz dispute resolution service.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

