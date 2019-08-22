Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Giving Australians a taste of Rotorua

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Rotorua New Zealand


Destination Rotorua and 15 tourism operators have been travelling across Australia this week to showcase Rotorua to travel agents and conference organisers.

With events in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne, the team hosted more than 300 people who are responsible for selling New Zealand to potential manuhiri (visitors) looking for their next holiday or business event destination.

Destination Rotorua’s Trade Manager, Patrick Dault said: “This is the sixth consecutive year that we’ve held this Roadshow in Australia because we know it’s one of the best ways to share the vibrancy of our region with so many important influencers.

“Our operators are able to connect with the Australian market to talk about new products and latest innovations ahead of the busy summer season. This ensures that travel agents and professional conference organisers are well prepared to inspire their clients with just how much there is to see and do in Rotorua.”

Kaitiaki Adventures has attended each year since the Roadshow began. Jess Bradley said: “The Australian Roadshow is an absolute must do for Kaitiaki Adventures and is etched in the yearly offshore activity calendar for the company. It’s a great opportunity to reconnect with key wholesalers and stakeholders in what is an extremely valuable market for both the company and the wider destination.”


First timer, Jake Mickleson from Pure Cruise said: “As a newcomer to the show I am learning so much about the industry and our partners over the ditch. Pure Cruise has so much to offer the luxury Australian market and it's a pleasure to share our experience!"

As well as informal networking opportunities, the Roadshow events featured industry ‘speed dating’, with the Australian buyers spending time talking to each operator. This year, Volcanic Hills’ winemaker, Brent Park, also hosted a tasting session to showcase the wines being made in their Rotorua winery.

Australia is Rotorua’s most valuable international market, contributing $72.7m to our local economy during the year ending June 2019. Travel agents account for 50% of all travel to New Zealand from Australia.

The Roadshow is supported by both Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand.

Rotorua operators attending include: Adventure Playground, Hells Gate, River Rats Kayak and Rafting, Waimangu Volcanic Valley, Mitai Māori Village, Katoa Lake Rotorua, Kaitiaki Adventures, Whakarewarewa Māori Village, Zorb, Peppers on the Point, Volcanic Air, Volcanic Hills, Skyline Rotorua, Rotorua Canopy Tours, Pure Cruise.

ends

