New director appointed to Pāmu board

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Landcorp

Landcorp Farming Ltd’s (Pāmu) shareholding ministers have made a new appointment to the board.

Jo Davidson will join the board from 1 September. Ms Davidson has had a successful senior executive career delivering profitable growth across a range of competitive industry sectors. She has been a business consultant since 2011, specialising in marketing led transformational change projects for companies such as Tegel, DB, HJ Heinz SA, and GreenMount Foods where she was CEO.

Ms Davidson’s executive career has seen her work extensively in Europe, Australia, South Africa and she has undertaken project work in Asia and the United States, as well as in New Zealand. She has a Bachelor of Horticultural Science, majoring in Marketing & Economics from Massey University and is a member of Global Women, and an independent director of AUT Ventures.

“I am delighted to welcome Jo to the board and look forward to working with her. Her extensive global marketing and business expertise is a valuable addition to our board as Pāmu continues to execute on its strategy,” said Warren Parker, Pāmu Chairman.

