Gordon Shaw appointment and new responsibilities

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Vehicle Inspection New Zealand

Auckland 22 August 2019 —Gordon Shaw has been appointed to new executive and governance roles within the Optimus Group’s inspection segment. These include Executive Director of Vehicle Inspection New Zealand (VINZ), Director of JEVIC New Zealand and Director of Inspicere New Zealand.

In addition, he will take up responsibilities as Chairman of the Group’s Inspection Segment Strategy and Digital Inspection Committees and as Chief Secretary of the company’s Conflicts of Interest Council.

Mr Shaw relinquishes day to day operational responsibilities for VINZ, the role he occupied since August 2014.

Mr Shaw is an experienced transport industry professional with particular expertise in the vehicle inspection industry. He was National Manager Business Development for Land Transport Safety Authority (LTSA) and Transport Programme Integration Manager for Auckland Council. Prior to that he held senior roles in core public sector organisations, state owned enterprises and the private sector, working for Auckland Council ACC, Baycorp and Dun and Bradstreet.

He is a Member of the Institute of Directors, a certified management consultant and a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants New Zealand. He served as President of the Institute and New Zealand trustee for the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes from 2010 to 2012.


