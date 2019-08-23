Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - August 23, 2019

Friday, 23 August 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6366 -0.6%
NZDEUR 0.5742 -0.6%
NZDGBP 0.5193 -1.6%
NZDJPY 67.74 -0.8%
NZDAUD 0.9421 -0.2%
NZDCAD 0.8465 -0.5%
GBPNZD 1.9254 1.6%


The NZD has had a bad day, drifting down to its lowest level since 2016 against the USD. We have the Fed meeting over the weekend at “Jackson Hole”, a symposium where economists, academics and the like discuss all things Finance, including Monetary Policy. The Fed’s chair Powell will give a speech, and this is going to be very closely picked over to get clues on the next rate cuts. This can be market moving, so the rate on the open at Monday could well be quite different to where we close.

The Pound had a very good night, with Germanys Angela Merkel commenting “What one can achieve in three or two years can also be achieved in 30 days”. The market ran with this, thinking that if there was a solution to the Irish backstop in particular, and both sides are willing and able to implement it quickly, then a deal could still be on by October 31st. Merkel has since walked it back a little saying she was talking generally and only being polite, but for now the Pound is holding onto its gains.

NZ has Retail Sales for the quarter out at 10:45 this morning. Generally this is fairly variable, nonetheless the market does still react, so definitely something to keep an eye on.


Global equity are broadly higher, - Dow +0.19%, S&P 500 +0.01%, FTSE -1.05%, DAX -0.47%, CAC -0.87%, Nikkei 0.05%, Shanghai +0.11%.

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,509 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are lower trading at $55.31 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 