IHC hopes for sheep farmers' support

Friday, 23 August 2019, 9:25 am
Press Release: IHC

This spring, IHC is launching its new Lamb Programme, urging sheep farmers to join with dairy farmers to support people with intellectual disabilities and their families in rural communities.

IHC’s Calf & Rural Scheme was hit hard last year by Mycoplasma bovis, losing half its usual income, in what was an incredibly difficult year for many dairy farmers.

IHC National Fundraising Manager Greg Millar is hoping farmers will now pledge a lamb or sheep to support children and adults with an intellectual disability in rural communities.

“For more than 35 years it’s been the dairy farmers who have given such generous support to the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme,” says Greg.

“We simply couldn’t have done the work we do without their support, and we’re hoping New Zealand’s sheep farmers will join us too in this new Lamb Programme.”

The best way to support this programme is to go to www.ihc.org.nz/lamb and donate a virtual lamb for $150. Farmers can also pledge a physical lamb or sheep at this same website, or simply say” One’s for IHC” at sale.

IHC is incredibly grateful for the sponsorship support and promotion AgriVantage will provide to the Lamb Programme – up to $25,000 this year, which will be the result of a $1 sponsorship from every 20kg bag of Sprayfo Primo Lamb milk replacer sold around the country.

AgriVantage’s National Business Manager, Warren Tanner says, “IHC does important work in supporting people with intellectual disabilities in communities all around New Zealand. We know that M. Bovis has negatively impacted the calf scheme and, therefore, their fundraising efforts.

“We saw an opportunity for AgriVantage to help make up some of the deficit and hopefully even exceed the IHC’s fundraising targets.

“We’re encouraging lamb rearers and sheep farmers to pledge a lamb or two to IHC’s Lamb Programme this season.

“Together with our farming communities, we hope to raise a total of $40,000 to help fund the work of IHC.”


