Unisys Accepts 2019 CIO 100 Award

Unisys Accepts 2019 CIO 100 Award Honouring Company’s Secure Digital Transformation

Company recognised with prestigious award for second year in a row

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, 23 August 2019 – On August 21 (US time), Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Vice President and Chief Information Officer Upinder Phandaaccepted the company’s second consecutive CIO 100 award, recognising the value of Unisys’ secure digital transformation.

Leading IT media outlet CIO conferred the award at the 2019 CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Ceremony at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In a multi-year, multi-phase initiative under Phanda’s leadership, Unisys has refocused its internal business and IT processes on economy, innovation and productivity. The company has used cloud and other advanced digital technologies to reduce IT costs and redirect more resources toward building new capabilities, rather than managing legacy resources.

“True digital transformation requires more than using digital technology as a more sophisticated way to automate current business and IT processes,” said Eric Hutto, Senior Vice President and President, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. “It demands a thorough reconsideration and revamping of those processes, so they can benefit from secure digital technology and open new channels for service and revenue. Upinder and his team in Unisys IT took exactly that approach, and this CIO 100 award recognises the value of that achievement for Unisys and our clients.”

Unisys drew on its core digital solutions including Digital Workplace Services, CloudForte™ for cloud governance and management, and Unisys Stealth® for Zero Trust security in deploying the infrastructure to support the secure digital transformation.

For a detailed view of Unisys’ award-wining secure digital transformation, click here or visit https://assets.unisys.com/Documents/Global/SuccessStories/BR_190245_CIO100Award.pdf.



ends

© Scoop Media

