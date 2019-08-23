XE Data Update - NZ Q2 Retail Sales Release

NZ Retail Sales for Q2 have just been released.

They came in slightly lower than expected.

Real Retail Sales on quarter +0.2% (Consensus +0.3%)

Actual (seasonally adjusted) retail sales rose 2.7% on the year.

Statistics NZ stated they had “seen relatively small changes in most of our retail industries this quarter.”

Electrical and electronic goods retailing has the largest rise, up 5.0% after increasing 0.3% in the March quarter.

The NZD is little changed in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6360 / 0.6385

NZDAUD 0.9410 / 0.9435

NZDEUR 0.5735 / 0.5760

NZDGBP 0.5185 / 0.5110

NZDJPY 67.70 / 67.95

NZDCAD 84.55 / 84.80

