XE Data Update - NZ Q2 Retail Sales Release
NZ Retail Sales for Q2 have just been released.
They came in slightly lower than expected.
Real Retail Sales on quarter +0.2% (Consensus +0.3%)
Actual (seasonally adjusted) retail sales rose 2.7% on the year.
Statistics NZ stated they had “seen relatively small changes in most of our retail industries this quarter.”
Electrical and electronic goods retailing has the largest rise, up 5.0% after increasing 0.3% in the March quarter.
The NZD is little changed in immediate response.
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD 0.6360 /
0.6385
NZDAUD 0.9410 / 0.9435
NZDEUR 0.5735 / 0.5760
NZDGBP 0.5185 / 0.5110
NZDJPY 67.70 / 67.95
NZDCAD 84.55 / 84.80
