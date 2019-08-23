Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JEVIC welcomes NZTA Decision on Proposed Policy Changes

Friday, 23 August 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: JEVIC


Auckland, 23 August 2019 JEVIC New Zealand says that NZTA’s decision not to change its operational policy on the appointment of border inspection companies has removed a cloud of uncertainty from the sector and reduces the risk of disruption to the used vehicle pathway.

“We think NZTA has assessed the evidence and reached the right decision,” said JEVIC New Zealand Director and CEO, Euan Philpot. “The proposed policy changes would have introduced complexities and a rigidity that would have inevitably disrupted the pathway and discouraged investment and innovation. In our view NZTA carried out a thorough and transparent consultation process and then made a sound and well-considered evidence-based decision.”

“JEVIC welcomes this outcome as it avoids duplication and disruption for pre shipment inspection processes,” says Philpot. “NZTA and MPI border inspections are predominately undertaken at same time and well entrenched in the pre shipment inspection process. This announcement sees the continuation of robust inspection processes and outcomes and the continuation of efficiencies for the pathway.

JEVIC describes the decision as being in line with the recommendations of the Office of the Auditor General and State Services Commission on managing conflicts of interest. The decision is also in line with the requirements of the Land Transport Rule: Vehicle Standards Compliance 2002, Rule 35001/1.

NZTA’s own investigations showed that JEVIC had managed any potential conflicts well.

