Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Biosecurity boost

Friday, 23 August 2019, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Primary Industries

Biosecurity New Zealand has recruited 101 new officers to help secure the country’s borders from invasive pests and diseases.

Fifty officers graduated today from their training at a ceremony in Auckland.

A further 51 started training this week and will graduate in time for the busy summer season, says Biosecurity NZ spokesperson Steve Gilbert.

“We rely on highly skilled officers to make the right judgements about what can and can’t cross our borders.

“The intake means we will have more people managing biosecurity risk at the border than ever before.”

Biosecurity NZ now has 600 officers, up from 450 in 2013.

The intake follows a recruitment drive earlier this year that attracted some 2800 applicants.

“There is clearly enormous enthusiasm in the community to get involved with biosecurity and help protect New Zealand.”

The new 101 officers will be split between Auckland (70), Wellington (15), Christchurch (12) and Queenstown (4). New Zealand’s main international airports are based in these locations.

During the ceremony, Ministry for Primary Industries Director-General Ray Smith presented an award for top graduate to Jamie McKenzie, who will be based in Queenstown.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 