Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ziwi Wins Exporter of the Year Award

Friday, 23 August 2019, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Ziwi

Ziwi Wins Exporter of the Year Award

Mt Maunganui based specialty pet food manufacturer, Ziwi, has won the prestigious American Chamber of Commerce award for large exporter to the USA.

Ziwi, which has had phenomenal growth in the massive USA market, picked up the Exporter of the Year to the USA in the over $10 million category in the 2019 AmCham-DHL Success & Innovation Awards.

Ziwi’s managing director, Richard Lawrence said the United States was the company’s first export market and remains the largest and most developed.

“North American pet guardians have embraced Ziwi and our exceptional free-range New Zealand ingredients. We continue to invest in growing our North American business as we expand around the world,” said Mr Lawrence.

The judges commented that Ziwi showed a clear detailed strategy with innovation embedded at its core. “They have taken their first-mover advantage and executed well - not only in the area of the core product itself, but in ‘whole of product’ as it relates to packaging, promotion, logistics and fulfilment. They really have worked to tick all the boxes to ensure a world-class customer journey and experience.”

Ziwi began exporting the world’s first air-dried pet food in 2004 and has grown to be New Zealand’s largest pet food exporter and the worldwide leader in air-dried pet nutrition.

“To keep up with the demand of a rapidly expanding global footprint across more than 25 countries, we are planning a brand new production kitchen which will open in 2021,” said Lawrence.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ziwi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 