Vendor shouts Singaporean trip for buyer’s inspiration

Instead of forcing her own redecoration tastes onto the next owner, a North Shore vendor is selling her property as is but sending the successful purchaser to Singapore to be inspired.

“The vendor didn’t want to make changes the new buyer didn’t like. Instead, she’s sending them off to Singapore - the City of the Future - to gather the latest ideas and bring them back home,” says Liam Collett - owner of Century 21 Collett Realty who’s marketing the property with colleague Donna a'Beckett.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 2/49 College Road in Northcote has a CV of $1,280,000 but an asking price is $975,000, reflecting a registered valuation. Included in the sale price are two first-class return airfares to Singapore and $5,000 cash to spend on anything during the trip.

The deal also includes the exterior of the house being repainted before settlement – which is part of the property’s seven-year maintenance plan.

“The house has been rented for over five years, so it does need a bit of TLC. However, the property has some excellent features and is well located. What’s more the vendor is motivated to sell, so someone is going to come away with a lot – all for less than $1 million on Auckland’s North Shore.”

Mr Collett says the vendor lives by the motto that ‘life is all about experiences’. She loves the idea of gifting a trip for others to experience a country she adores, while gathering forward-thinking ideas to improve the property.

“When the vendor brought her first property she could never afford to go on holiday, let alone fly first-class. She sees this is a ‘pat on the back’ to the successful buyer for getting their foot onto the housing ladder.”

He says it will literally be a first-class experience from beginning to end for the purchaser. It will probably cost the vendor over $20,000 in total, but she’s just thrilled to do it.

Another bonus, he says, is the property’s excellent rental return. It’s currently rented in a flatmate situation with the ability to return over $1,300 a week, and the current flatmates are happy to stay on.

“Ideally, it would be amazing if a first-home buyer bought the property, but we understand that won’t be possible for many. However, its rental potential could help leverage extra funds to assist the new owner’s mortgage payments,” he says.

Collett Realty is not new to thinking outside the square when it comes to marketing. Recently Mr Collett and Ms a’Beckett sold a property that came with the vendor’s McLaren sportscar.

What’s more, both currently have a Waitoki lifestyle property listed which comes with a brand-new Maserati of the buyer’s choice worth up to $250,000.

Century 21 New Zealand owner, Derryn Mayne, says Liam Collett and Donna a’Beckett have a great and growing reputation with sellers and buyers alike.

“Liam and Donna are brilliant ambassadors for Century 21’s reinvigorated brand. Century 21 is all about innovation and going that extra mile. Century 21 delivers unbeatable marketing, world-class service, and professional advice each and every time,” says Ms Mayne.

